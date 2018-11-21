/Unitedbank
Lane Littleton aboard one of his karts with mom and dad, Kelly and Wesley Littleton. (Submitted)

Young karter tearing up the track

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, November 21. 2018
By Rachel McDaniel

The historic Lamar County Speedway on Highway 36 east recently held its final race for the 2018 season with the GSKA racing club on Nov. 10. The race meant something special to the only local driver who was born and raised in Lamar County, Michael ‘Lane’ Littleton.

Lane is 10 now and started racing at the beginning of the 2017 season and in his career has faced tough, experienced competition as well as National Championship drivers. Lane quickly progressed to the point of placing and being on the podium every race, but hadn’t yet earned the first place checkered flag.

“This is something that takes a lot of work, seat time and staying focused,” said his mother Kelly Littleton. “All that being said, it finally paid off for Lane at the last race on Nov. 10.”

Lane races two different classes, the Lo206 Junior Sportsman and ProGas but his main focus is the Lo206 Junior because it’s a more nationally recognized class.

As the final race day of the season at the Lamar County Speedway progressed, it was none other than local racer lane taking the pole position.

“Never being on the pole before, it gave him much pride but also a belly full of butterflies,” said Kelly. “The heat race started with Lane in the first position and it ended with Lane taking his first ever checkered flag. With the finish of the heat race setting his position for the main feature, Lane found himself sitting on the pole position again. Nerves in hand, when the green flag dropped, the battle was on!”

At the end of 18 laps, Lane took the checkered flag again to sweep the Lo206 Junior Sportsman class.

“What a way to end the season! We only hope that next season will bring many more checkered flags to our local racer Lane,” said Kelly.

Lane is ranked 39th in the nation, including Canada, out of 600 racers that run Lo206 Briggs and Stratton motors. He is the son of Kelly and Wesley Littleton and the grandson of Michael and Connie Godsey.
