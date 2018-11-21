By Rachel McDaniel
The historic Lamar County Speedway on Highway 36 east recently held its final race for the 2018 season with the GSKA racing club on Nov. 10. The race meant something special to the only local driver who was born and raised in Lamar County, Michael ‘Lane’ Littleton.
Lane is 10 now and started racing at the beginning of the 2017 season and in his career has faced tough, experienced competition as well as National Championship drivers. Lane quickly progressed to the point of placing and being on the podium every race, but hadn’t yet earned the first place checkered flag.
Lane Littleton aboard one of his karts with mom and dad, Kelly and Wesley Littleton. (Submitted)
Young karter tearing up the track
