Despite a week of heavy rain, site preparation work continued at the site of the new Hope Tree Food Bank building at the corner of College and Carletta streets in Barnesville. When the sun finally came out last week, volunteers were in place pouring the concrete foundation.
The 2500-square foot building will be erected during a 40-hour period beginning Black Friday morning, Nov. 23 by volunteers working around the clock. If you have construction skills, just show up and go to work. If you have no skills, you can carry boards or provide refreshments.
Monetary donations are also needed and can be dropped off at any United Bank location. For more information, call Jimmy Fambro at 678-972-2457 or David Clark at 770-639-0346.
As an interesting side note, one of the volunteers supervising the concrete pour at the site Friday helped rebuild the dam at city pond after the great flood of 1994.
Volunteers pouring the foundation at the site of Friday's blitz build. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Food bank dream becoming a reality; you can help build it
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks