Mr. Bennie James Akins, age 71 who resided at 121 Kayla Court, Griffin passed away on Tuesday, November 20 at his residence. The family will receive friends at their residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 24 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sardis Baptist Church of Barnesville. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Arthur Bandally is pastor and Rev. Willie J. Colbert will officiate. Bentley’s Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of all professional services.
Mr. Akins is survived by his wife, Alberta Traylor Akins; five children: Wanda Hayes, Daniel Banks (Katrina), Moses Banks (Rosalyn), Casundra Akins and Benjamin Akins (Aretha) all of Griffin; eight siblings: Gladys Stallings, Willie Paul Akins, Scott Akins, Richard Akins (Brenda), Dorothy Akins, Christine Akins and Adalene Tamplin (David) all of Barnesville and Earnestine Evans of Atlanta; and a host of other relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.
Bennie James Akins
