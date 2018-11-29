Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Police report
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Police report
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Arrests
Thursday, November 29. 2018
Between Monday, November 12 and Monday, November 19 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
WI John Galt
about
Commission okays votes on new jail, Sunday sales
Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 06:50 AM
Commissioners Thrash and Traylor are for allowing citizens to vote on building a new [...]
Tom Rauch
about
Woman killed in traffic accident
Sat, Nov 17, 2018 - 07:41 AM
As long as they don't call me the dead woman I'll be OK with it.
Annette Glenn
about
Woman killed in traffic accident
Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 11:23 PM
I always enjoy the local paper and find it informative and well written. However, wh [...]
Recent Stories
Carrie Nelle Moye
Thursday, November 29 2018
Public Notices 11-27-18
Thursday, November 29 2018
Public Notices 11-20-18
Thursday, November 29 2018
Public Notices 11-13-18
Thursday, November 29 2018
Public Notices 11-6-18
Thursday, November 29 2018
Archives
November 2018
October 2018
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette