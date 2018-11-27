/Unitedbank
Fredrick Bailey

Bailey to address GSC grads

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, November 27. 2018
Gordon State Alumnus Fredrick Bailey will address the graduating class during Fall 2018 Commencement Friday, Dec. 7.

The event will be held in the Student Activities and Recreation Center starting at 9 a.m. The Fine Arts Auditorium also will be open for additional viewing of the ceremony.

Labeled as an at-risk student, Fredrick Bailey had to overcome insurmountable obstacles. Living in an impoverished neighborhood where he struggled for survival and experienced physical abuse, Fredrick recalls many days with no electricity, food, or parental care.

