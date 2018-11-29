By Mike Ruffin
I’m grateful that Walter Geiger allows me to occupy this space every other week. I don’t know if he’s grateful that he agreed to our arrangement. I don’t plan to ask him. I figure he’ll let me know if he changes his mind about it.
Sometimes I hear from people who agree with or appreciate what I write. I hear much less often from people who disagree with or don’t appreciate it.
You expect both agreement and disagreement when you write an opinion piece, which is what I do. You know what they say about opinions: everybody has one. Someone’s opinion might line up with mine. Or it might not.
Back when I was a pastor, I’d sometimes say to my congregation, “Sometimes I’m right and you’re wrong, and sometimes you’re wrong and I’m right.” My saying that is #9 on my list of Forty-Seven Reasons I’m No Longer a Pastor.
Here’s the thing, though: I do think I’m right. I do think that my opinions are more correct than the opinions of people who disagree with me.