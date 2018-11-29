Former congressman Mac Collins laid to rest

By Walter Geiger
Mac Collins, who represented Lamar County in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993-2005, serving the 3rd District and later the 8th District after districts were redrawn, died of a heart attack Nov. 20 while working on the family farm in Butts County. He was 74.
Collins skipped college and started a trucking company with his wife Julie. His mother was the first female to serve on the Flovilla city council. He won a seat on the Butts County commission on his third try as a Democrat but was later one of the first old school Dixiecrats to move to the Republican party.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich spoke via video link Sunday at the funeral of former U.S. Rep. Mac Collins Sunday afternoon at Rock Springs Church here. Among those in attendance were Gov. Nathan Deal, governor-elect Brian Kemp and Rep. Drew Ferguson. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
