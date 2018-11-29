The Lamar County High School wrestling program is trying to raise money and would really appreciate your support.
“Running a top-notch program like ours takes a lot of time and energy from coaches and players, but none of it is possible without community support. Your donation ensures that our athletes will continue to have the best tools and equipment available to help them perform at the highest level,ˮ coach Jeff Sloan said
The goal is to raise $5,000 by Wednesday, December 5, and every donation helps. Click the link below to visit our donation page and watch our highlight video.
Help LC wrestlers raise $5000
