Carrie Nelle Moye, 78, died Sept. 28 at her home in Santa Rosa Beach, Fl. after year-long battle with cancer. She was born on the family farm in Redbone to the late Alexander Newton (Newt) Moye and Willie Nell Keen Moye.
She was valedictorian and cheerleading squad captain at Gordon Military High School and went on to Emory University where she earned a Phi Beta Kappa key. She enjoyed a varied career and lived in New York, Switzerland, Lebanon, Jordan and Algeria before settling in Santa Rosa Beach. Her second husband, Bob Bannerman, died in 2003. He was a retired deputy director of the CIA.
She was also predeceased by a brother Alex Moye. Survivors include a sister, Ruth Gadebusch of Fresno, Ca.; brother, Floyd Moye (Twila) of Redbone; son, F.C. Thompson of Buenos Aires, Argentina; daughters, Moye Thompson (Doug Suisman) of Santa Monica, Ca. and Ashley Claire Thompson (Eric Prenowitz) of Leeds, England; grandchildren, Claire, Teddy, Anna and Eva; best friend David Garr and countless cousins; nephew, Fred Moye (Jan) and niece Monta Rae Purser (Steven), all of Redbone.
Funeral services were private.
Carrie Nelle Moye
