By Rachel McDaniel
Rochelle Kantner shaped the lives of many young students during her 25 years as a teacher and she recently celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family at Sunny Grove in Barnesville. She said she was proud of the work she did as a teacher and proud of all her students, including those who became doctors, judges, lawyers and went to college for other careers.
Rochelle was born Nov. 16, 1918 and moved to Barnesville with her husband John in 1951 so he could teach at Gordon Military College and she could teach at Gordon Grammar School. Those who know her well credit her loving and giving nature for her long life.
“We came to Barnesville and lived downtown on Byrd Street. Our very first Sunday in town, we went to First Baptist Church and we never left,” said Rochelle. “We even have a church member who comes here to teach a Sunday school class and last Sunday we had 18 people in class.”
When asked what advice she had for the current generation, she encouraged people to think about what they can do to help others and then figure out the best way to do it.
Rochelle Kantner receives a key to the city from mayor Peter Banks at her 100th birthday celebration. (Photo: Rachel McDaniel)
100 years of loving and sharing
