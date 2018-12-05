The Angel Tree is set up at United Bank in an effort to help provide Christmas gifts for foster children in Lamar County. Each angel on the tree represents one child and the two or three gifts they have requested.
To participate, you just pick an angel, buy the gifts and return the unwrapped items to the bank by Dec. 13. DFCS personnel will pick them up and distribute them to the children.
Sara Snowden is the contact person at United Bank. She can be reached at 770-358-7211.
Angel Tree drive to help foster children ongoing at United Bank
