James Earl Cagle was born December 8, 1935. He passed away at the age of 82 Wednesday, November 14, 2018.
Earl was a proud and cherished family man. He never met a stranger and could talk for hours. He was stubborn but kind hearted and would do anything for anyone, especially his children and grandchildren.
Earl proudly served in the United States Air Force, stationed in London during the Korean war. It was here that he met the beautiful love of his life, Delia. He always told a story of writing home for permission to marry and refused to leave the UK without her.
After his time in the service, he made a passionate career of long-haul truck driving until medical issues forced him to retire. He loved to share stories about seeing the world through his windshield. Earl was an extremely talented handy-man. This allowed him to make special contributions to all of the houses that were owned or lived in by his children and grandchildren. He could literally fix anything and was willing to entertain the creative ideas of his grandchildren, no matter how crazy. Many of which he made into a reality.
His greatest admiration in life was to watch his grandchildren grow up to be successful and lead fulfilling lives. Earl will be sorely missed by his family and friends; the memories he made will be forever cherished.
Earl is survived by his wife of 62 years, the love of his life, Delia Cagle; two sisters Mary Horne and Sandra Grier; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Pansy Cagle; four wonderful children, Jim, Bobby Timmy and Brenda; and three siblings, Janette, Buddy and Monk.
Close family and friends gathered to remember and celebrate Earl’s life at the Senior Center in Barnesville, on Saturday, November 17, 2018.
James Earl Cagle
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks