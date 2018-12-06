The annual Holiday Hustle 5K and fun run will be held here Saturday at Summers Field Park. The colorful gathering, which benefits the Dolly Goodpuppy Society, brings out runners and walkers in all sorts of gear like Santa hats, elf ears and reindeer antlers.
Jingle bells attached to wind suits are routine.
Advance registration is $15 for kids under age 13 and $30 for adults. The 5K uses the same course as the Buggython. The fun run is two laps around the park.
The fun run will begin at 5:30 p.m. wit the 5K following immediately thereafter. For more information, contact Kathy Oxford at 678-877-9532.
Holiday Hustle to bring out reindeer antlers Saturday here
