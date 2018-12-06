A serial killer now imprisoned in Texas who has confessed to 90 murders across the country has claimed seven kills in Georgia, including one in the Griffin area in 1983-1984. Lamar County has two unsolved crimes from that time period.
Helen Ann Morgan, 26, disappeared on May 16, 1984. Her car was found at the Atlanta airport several days later but not a trace of her has been found since. Donna Ogletree Johnson, 28, was brutally tortured and murdered. Her body was found on a logging road in the Piedmont district on July 16, 1984.
Could serial killer jailed in Texas be connected to cases here in 1984?
