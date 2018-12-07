Steelworker Mac Jones attaches the ceremonial last beam at the new LCHS construction site Friday during a topping out ceremony. Three ceremonial beams were affixed. They had been signed by students and faculty at every school, construction workers and those in attendance at the event.
Work on the school is proceeding at a rapid pace. Brick has gone up on the facade in some areas. The ceremonial beams were hung over the front door of the new LCHS gym which promises to be a showplace.
The crew of steelworkers has only a few tasks left at the the site and will be clearing out soon. The new school will open for the start of the 2019-20 school year. Then the Parrish Construction crews will demolish the old high school and build a new practice field where it now stands.
Photo: Walter Geiger
Topping out ceremony at new LCHS
