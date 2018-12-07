Former LC standout Pippin Davis, a redshirt sophomore, is the starting long snapper for the Valdosta State Blazers who battle Notre Dame College of South Euclid, Ohio at noon Saturday in Valdosta In the NCAA Division II semifinals. The game will air on ESPN 3 and the Watch ESPN app.
Davis, who was a standout linebacker/long snapper at LC, wears #49.
A win would propel the Blazers to the Div. II title game Dec. 15 in McKinney, Texas.
Pippin is the son of Pippa Lee and Jay Davis of Barnesville.
Pippin Davis
LC grad Pippin Davis in Div. II semifinals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks