Christopher Deraney is opening his elaborately-decorated home at 147 Stafford Avenue in Barnesville for tours to help two charities whose annual holiday events were cancelled.
The home will be open from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16 with a suggested donation of $10. Proceeds will be split between the Women's League and the Dolly Goodpuppy Society. The Women's League had to cancel its annual Holiday Tour of Homes due to a lack of interest from homeowners. The annual Holiday Hustle which benefits Dolly Goodpuppy was cancelled due to weather.
Deraney offers home tour to benefit charities hurt by cancellations
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks