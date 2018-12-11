Mr. Bobby David Smith, 61, of Barnesville, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Smith was born Thursday, December 13, 1956 in Barnesville, Georgia to the late William Hulet Smith, Jr. and Jean Dale Grosinger Smith. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Austin Smith; step-mother, Evelyn Smith; brother, Jimmy Smith; sisters, Tracy Cato and Cindy Pruitt.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Chris & Angela Smith; grandchildren, Savannah Smith, Kristin Smith, and Lee Peterman; sisters, Wanda & Mike Smith, Diane Martin, and Denise Brady; brothers, Tommy & Angie Smith, Keith Kennedy, Tommy Ray Kennedy & Cheryl Lewis, Mark & Renee Smith, William “Bill” Smith, Frankie Brady, and Jonathan Smith; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Jannette Wilder.
A funeral service for Mr. Bobby David Smith will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the Barnesville First Assembly of God with Pastor Aaron Watson and Tim Guy officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Barnesville First Assembly of God from 12:00 noon until the service hour. 552 Highway 18 West Barnesville, Georgia 30204.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Smith family.
Bobby David Smith
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks