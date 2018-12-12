/Unitedbank
Young Brayden Freston was among the first in line to share his Christmas wish list with Santa at the annual Illumination Celebration Thanksgiving eve. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Christmas events headline local calendars

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, December 12. 2018
Multiple events are on tap at area churches and schools as the Christmas season gets into full swing. As of today, there are are only 12 shopping days left before Christmas.
Here is a summary of holiday events those of us at the Herald Gazette have been notified of.

The LCES chorus will present its Christmas program a the Fine Arts Center stage Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Country/rock legend Jo Dee Messina will perform a free Christmas concert at Rock Springs Church Wednesday, Dec. 12. at 7 p.m. Admission is free and the doors open at 6 p.m. Additionally, Rock Springs is offering Christmas Eve communion at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 24.

First United Methodist Church has multiple events on tap. Advent communion is offered each Wednesday of the season at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. FUMC will host its annual Christmas program Sunday, Dec. 16 beginning at 10 a.m., featuring the chancel, handbell and children’s choirs and the Crossroads praise team.

Additionally, FUMC offers a Longest Night service Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. for those who are dealing with the death of a loved one or other crisis this Christmas season. For more information, call 770-358-1994.

First Baptist will host its annual Christmas program ‘Wonderful Love’ Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. For more information, call 770-358-2353.
Christmas music is on tap at the senior center at noon on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 featuring Melody Butler and Greg Bruce.

The Church of the Nazarene will hold a Christmas cookie sale Saturday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cookies and other goodies will be sold by the pound to benefit the church’s children’s ministry.
