Christmas events headline local calendars

Multiple events are on tap at area churches and schools as the Christmas season gets into full swing. As of today, there are are only 12 shopping days left before Christmas.
Here is a summary of holiday events those of us at the Herald Gazette have been notified of.
The LCES chorus will present its Christmas program a the Fine Arts Center stage Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Country/rock legend Jo Dee Messina will perform a free Christmas concert at Rock Springs Church Wednesday, Dec. 12. at 7 p.m. Admission is free and the doors open at 6 p.m. Additionally, Rock Springs is offering Christmas Eve communion at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 24.
Young Brayden Freston was among the first in line to share his Christmas wish list with Santa at the annual Illumination Celebration Thanksgiving eve. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
