Lamar lynchings included at memorial

By Gayle White
It was Christmas Day, 1889. The weather was ”unseasonably warm,” so Pink Lawrence was probably without an overcoat as he walked down the railroad tracks in Barnesville toward an early evening Christmas gathering.
Pink, who was a black man in his twenties, knew the tracks well. He was a railroad worker with a reputation for reliability. He may have been walking with an extra pep in his step that Christmas Day because beside him was his bride of just one day, Renie Reeves. Her brother, Tom, was also part of the party.
Tom Reeves would later describe what happened: They had nearly reached the church that was their destination when they heard cursing and crude laughter. The sounds took the form of four young white men, staggering drunk. Some of them had pistols.
