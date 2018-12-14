By Walter Geiger
With a booming American economy that has filtered down to the local level, growth, change and some new projects will be coming to fruition in Barnesville-Lamar County during the coming new year.
On the industrial front, major expansions are expected at two existing local industries and at least two new industries will open or make great strides toward opening in 2019.
Continental Tire is nearing the end of an expansion of its tire cord manufacturing operations at Aldora Mills. The company has spent over $9 million on new equipment and improvements and expects to add 109 jobs this year. Employees at a plant in Porterdale, which the company is closing, have been offered some of those positions but many will be filled by new hires from the community.
Any sort of growth in the textile industry is a rarity in this day and time. Continental Tire credits the local expansion to the stability and reliability of the local workforce.
Jordan Forest Products is also moving toward serious expansion and reportedly hopes to acquire more land, including the abandoned Rivera Parts building across Grove Street from the current plant.
Growth, changes coming as new year draws nigh
