Photo courtesy Bob and Patti Wright

Updated: He's a champion!

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Monday, December 17. 2018
Updated: 1 day ago
Former LC standout Pippin Davis is celebrating a national championship after his Valdosta State team topped Ferris State 49-47 in the NCAA Division II championship game Saturday night in McKinney, Texas. Davis is the starting long-snapper on the team. He was a long snapper for the Trojans and starred at middle linebacker.

Pippin is the son of Pippa Lee and Jay Davis of Barnesville.
