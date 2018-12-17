Former LC standout Pippin Davis is celebrating a national championship after his Valdosta State team topped Ferris State 49-47 in the NCAA Division II championship game Saturday night in McKinney, Texas. Davis is the starting long-snapper on the team. He was a long snapper for the Trojans and starred at middle linebacker.
Pippin is the son of Pippa Lee and Jay Davis of Barnesville.
Photo courtesy Bob and Patti Wright
Updated: He's a champion!
