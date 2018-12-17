The local Empty Stocking Fund drive is in dire need of funds as it prepares to distribute Christmas gifts to 258 kids Saturday, Dec. 22,
"Our funds are very low. Bad weather has played a large part in preventing volunteers from standing on street corners to collect. We'll make do. We always do," noted chairman Glenn Forsyth.
Glenn and his wife, Vicki, and other volunteers always buy extra toys in case a family falls on hard times unexpectedly after the deadline for signups.
You can make a donation to the ESF at any United Bank location. If you want to get directly involved, call Glenn at 770.468.1253.
Empty Stocking funds very low; 'we'll make do'...
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks