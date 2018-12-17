Ms. Jennifer Mae Hall, 52, of Barnesville, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston.
Ms. Hall was born Sunday, May 29, 1966 in Morenci, Michigan to the late Dorman Borders and Marilyn Lamb. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Moyer. Jennifer was formerly employed by Stone Mountain Inn. She loved to people, country music, and the American Flag.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Marilyn & Curtis Lamb of Barnesville; brother, John Moyer; 2 nieces, Jennifer Walker (Antonio) and Jessica Moyer (Drell); 2 nephews, Jeffery Moyer and Jacob Moyer (Laney); aunts, Carol Sollenberger and Sheryl Vanvalkberg.
A memorial service for Ms. Jennifer Mae Hall will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Amy Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Hall family.
