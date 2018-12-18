Mary J. Owen, of Milner, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Pruitt Health Care in Forsyth.
Mary was born on July 29, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Elam and Emmie Williams of Milner.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law John and Claudia Owen of Jackson and her daughter Terri Benz of Griffin, her brother John Williams of Thomaston and her sisters Martha Williams and Sharon Hooks of Milner, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved Jesus, animals, dancing, music and old movies.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at 709 McKenzie Road in Milner, Georgia.
