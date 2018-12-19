Christmas laughs on tap at LCES gala

Students from Lamar County Elementary School will collaborate with drama students from the high school to perform two Christmas shows Thursday night at the Fine Arts Center. The curtain goes up at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free.
The first show features the Stage 5 Players from the elementary school and students from the high school drama department in ‘What Could Go Wrong the Night Before Christmas’. In a parody of the classic Christmas tale, the narrator cannot tell the original story without being interrupted by silly antics from the cast. There are drum solos and a skinnier than usual Santa who doesn’t mind handing out advice.
The second show will be performed by the LCES Treblemakers chorus and feature concert selections from ‘A North Pole Musical’.
Watch as Santa, who has written a musical, grows frustrated because everyone wants a part in the holiday fun. The elves are on strike, the reindeer want to dance en pointe and the snowmen are worried they will melt under the hot stage lights.
The show is overseen by LCES chorus director Cory Robinson.
For more information, call the school at 770-358-5556.