Man on run after local high speed chase was charged in murder of deputy in 2006

By Walter Geiger
A Macon man who is on the run after a high-speed chase here on Dec. 4 was one of five people arrested after the murder of Bibb County deputy Joseph Whitehead on March 23, 2006. Whitehead was shot and killed as he and other officers served a no-knock warrant at an alleged drug house in Macon.
Thomas Mason Porter was among those arrested. He later went to prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in the aftermath of the shooting and was released on parole on September 24, 2010.
Porter now faces more prison time after the chase which began on I-75 at about 4:15 p.m. Sgt. Anthony Thompson and Dep. Hunter Hemphill were working the interstate as a two-man patrol when they spotted a white 2018 Dodge Charger weaving across the fog line of the southbound lane and stopped it. Porter, 32, was the driver.
Thomas Mason Porter (Photo: Ga. Dept. of Corrections)
