By Walter Geiger
The Lamar County commission approved rezoning of property at Van Mar Park near I-75 off Hwy. 36 East to make way for a new industry and a hotel. The move was made at the regular commission meeting Dec. 18.
Roughly 25 acres across Regions South Drive from the current Peterbilt location is involved.
This drawing, distributed at the county commission meeting Dec. 18, shows the layout of the new Werner Trucking facility outlined in green. The area tinted in blue is where a new hotel - largely for the use of Werner drivers - will be located. Construction should begin in the spring. Highway 36 is at the top of the drawing.
New industry, hotel coming to Hwy. 36, I-75 intersection
