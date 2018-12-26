/Unitedbank
This drawing, distributed at the county commission meeting Dec. 18, shows the layout of the new Werner Trucking facility outlined in green. The area tinted in blue is where a new hotel - largely for the use of Werner drivers - will be located. Construction should begin in the spring. Highway 36 is at the top of the drawing.

New industry, hotel coming to Hwy. 36, I-75 intersection

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, December 26. 2018
By Walter Geiger

The Lamar County commission approved rezoning of property at Van Mar Park near I-75 off Hwy. 36 East to make way for a new industry and a hotel. The move was made at the regular commission meeting Dec. 18.

Roughly 25 acres across Regions South Drive from the current Peterbilt location is involved.

