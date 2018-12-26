Donavan’s Dream, a food bank and outreach charity founded by Donavan Sanford, distributed Christmas meals to 160 families on Thursday, Dec. 20. Christmas meals including turkey and all the fixings went to 125 families. Another 35 families got meals without the turkey due to the heavy response from parent s of hungry children.
Donavan, a freshmen at LCHS, started the operation when he was a middle schooler. It has expanded rapidly. He got an entire tractor-trailer load of vegetables from California donated for the Christmas meal.
At the end of a busy day of deliveries, Donavan sat silent and his mother asked him what was wrong. “There were so many people. I just didn’t know. I wish I could have given everyone a turkey,” Donavan lamented.
You can help with future meals. Visit donavansdream.org or call 770-710-7721.
Donavan Sanford
Donavan’s Dream feeds 160 families at Christmas
