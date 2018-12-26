By Mike Ruffin
My Good Wife and I like to watch classic Christmas movies. Among our favorites are It’s a Wonderful Life, White Christmas, A Christmas Story, Elf, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
We have a broad definition of “classic.”
The other night we turned our attention to an under-appreciated admittedly non-classic made-for-television film: A Very Brady Christmas (1988). That’s Brady as in The Brady Bunch.
Family Christmas
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks