Lillie Ruth Jackson, 72, of Barnesville, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. She was born on November 15, 1946 to the late Alma Williams Jackson and the late John Henry Jackson of Lamar County.
She joined Sardis Baptist Church at an early age and remained a faithful member throughout her life. She graduated from Booker High School in 1965 and began working in the food industry as a cook. She retired from Gordon College Cafeteria after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Olandro D. Jackson and her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Jackson.
Survivors include her daughter, Tara Alicia Jackson (Kimberly Spear) of Griffin; grandson, Ranzy L. Jackson (Madison) of Barnesville; granddaughter-in-law, Joycelyn Jackson of Griffin; great-grandchildren, Alandro Jackson and Braelynn Burnside of Thomaston, Zayden, Raegin and Landon Jackson, all of Barnesville; son-in-law, Kenny Williams; brothers and sister, Bobby Jackson (Ruth Ann), Minnie B. McMullin both of Barnesville and Mike Stephens (Mildred) of North Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church members who will dearly miss her.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Sardis Baptist Church with pastor Rev. Ayo Bandele officiating. Interment followed in the Church cemetery.
Bentley & Sons Funeral Home of Barnesville had charge of arrangements.
Lillie Ruth Jackson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks