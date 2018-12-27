Mrs. Frances Louise Eason Grisham, 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at home in Harrison, Tennessee.
Mrs. Grisham was born Wednesday, June 30, 1937 in Thomaston, Georgia to the late Melvin C. Eason and the late Maude Heath Eason. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas David Grisham; brothers, Marvin L. Eason and Robert Eason; nephews, Ty Griffin and Robin Eason; Stepfather, Lee McBroom, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela & Jim Wooten; grandchildren, Donna Perren, Jessie Pritchett, Van Conner, Jr., Lindsay Roberson, and David Roberson; sister, Carol E. Griffin (Edward); nieces and nephews, Dallas Ederhart (Steve), Dean Griffin (Renea), Todd Griffin (Michele), and Donovan Griffin (Stephanie); And a host of many friends from Harrison, Tennessee to Barnesville, Georgia.
A graveside service for Mrs. Frances Louise Eason Grisham will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Richard O. Adams officiating.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Grisham family.
