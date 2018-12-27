/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Commission sets planning sessions

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Thursday, December 27. 2018
The Lamar County commission has set two planning sessions at the Gordon nursing building to meet with constitutional officers to set goals and plan projects for 2019.

Meetings with the officers (elected officials) and department heads will be held in 15-minute increments on Jan. 4, 2019 from 8 a.m. - noon. A planning session to discuss findings will be held Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Additionally, the commission will hold a public hearing Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at the courthouse to take input on the comprehensive plan.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette