The Lamar County commission has set two planning sessions at the Gordon nursing building to meet with constitutional officers to set goals and plan projects for 2019.
Meetings with the officers (elected officials) and department heads will be held in 15-minute increments on Jan. 4, 2019 from 8 a.m. - noon. A planning session to discuss findings will be held Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Additionally, the commission will hold a public hearing Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at the courthouse to take input on the comprehensive plan.
Commission sets planning sessions
