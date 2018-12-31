Ms. Christina Ann Woodall, 69, of Barnesville passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Heritage Inn Nursing Home.
Ms. Woodall was born Wednesday, August 3, 1949 in Panama to the late Earl Gibson Simmons and Betty Juanita Blankenship Simmons. She enjoyed arts & crafts, loved to bake and liked to be outdoors. Christina was her own person and spoke her mind.
She is survived by her son and his girlfriend, Daniel J. Wicks II & Danielle Womack of Barnesville; daughter & son-in-law, Ivey Beth & Brannon White of Thomaston; grandchildren, Joseph White, Jaden Wicks, Emily White, Brycen Wicks, and Emily Womack; mother, Betty Woodall; brothers and sister, Gip Simmons, Terry Phillips, Dewayne “Bebop” Simmons, and Tracy Threatt; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Ms. Christina Ann Woodall will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Woodall family.
Christina Ann Woodall
