Mrs. Marie Knight Hand
October 5, 1948 – December 27, 2018
Mrs. Marie Knight Hand, age 70 of Milner, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018.
Marie was born in Barnesville, Georgia on October 5, 1948. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ida Knight. Because Marie hated the term “Beautician”, she was a retired Hair Dresser in Griffin for more than 40 years. During this time, she made many lifelong clients and friends, especially the people she worked with. She often said that choosing this type of work was one of her greatest achievements, going to work was a party every day. She loved to laugh, loved things that sparkled and all things Christmas. She found a new love with Facebook, but struggled to post believing her fingers too big to type on such a small keyboard on her phone. And, of course, her love of great-granddaughter, Avie. Marie was a woman of strong faith, accepted by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Mickey Hand; children, Michelle Barksdale (George), Michael Hand, Mason Hand (Adria); grandchildren, AJ Barksdale, Levi Barksdale, Eli Barksdale, Andrew Hand, Kevin Hand, Brian Hand; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Harrell; brother, Darryl Knight; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Marie Knight Hand by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
