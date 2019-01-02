The plot in the disappearance of Roderick Crawford thickened New Year's Day when his Dodge Nitro was found abandoned in Clayton County. The SUV was returned to Lamar County Wednesday and processed by GBI agents.
Crawford, 46, has not been seen since he left home Dec. 28, telling family members he was going to check his work schedule at J&M Truck Lines. He called his wife at 7:19 p.m. Friday but she missed the call. His phone was pinged from a cell tower near Thomaston shortly thereafter but has not been located since. Sheriff Brad White said the phone had likely been deactivated or destroyed somehow.
The sheriff reported Crawford was very diligent in reaching out to family and friends and staying in contact. His lack of contact has the sheriff and his investigators very concerned about the possibility of foul play.
"We suspect foul play. We are still working the investigation with the GBI. I hope to have an update in the morning," sheriff White said Wednesday night.
Roderick Crawford vanished Dec. 28.
