William T. Adams

Mr. William T. “Billy” Adams age 75, of Milner passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Mr. Adams was born in Griffin, Georgia on November 23, 1943. He is preceded in death by his mother, Christine Shockley Adams, grandmother, Annie “Mama” Shockley, and aunt, Helen Shockley who all had a part in raising him. Mr. Adams was a 1962 graduate of Griffin High School, retired from the S.C. Johnson Company. He was a member of Morrow First United Methodist Church, but has been attending Rock Spring Church for the past several years since moving to Milner. He was past president of Southern Cruisers Car Club, a member of Pine Mountain Sr. Golf Club; also enjoyed the fellowship at the Mt. Zion Camp Ground Breakfast.
Survivors include, his wife Cherie Adams; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Ken Bartlett; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Susan Adams; granddaughters and grandson-in-law, Hayden and Cody Hall, Sara Adams.
Visitation for William “Billy” Adams will be on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Conner-Westbury. Dr. Benny Tate will officiate. Interment will follow in Milner Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Piedmont Brain Tumor Center, give online at give.piedmont.org. Designate your gift in memory of William Adams.
Pallbearers will be Hamilton Boykin, Jim Merritt, Jimmy Shavers, Roger Stanford, Wayne May, Fred Stephens, and Stan Foster.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of William Adams by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
