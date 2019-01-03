Mr. David Chapman, age 57, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Chapman was born on Friday, September 15, 1961, to the late Roy Lamar Chapman and the late Olena Preston Chapman Hendrix. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Tony Chapman; niece, Tina Chapman; grandparents, Reverend Roy & Ruby Chapman. David was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was a leather craftsman, loved woodworking and was a collector of knives.
David is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda & Eric Benton of Macon; granddaughter, Alice Nadeau of Kennesaw; sisters and brother-in-law, Sandra Davis of Roswell and Brenda Sutton (Ernie) of Mt. Vernon; brothers and sister-in-law, Tim Chapman (Frances) of Zebulon and Dr. Sid Chapman of Griffin; stepbrother, Phil Norman; uncle, Gene Chapman of Leesburg, FL.; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews and a great friend, Ronald Martin.
A funeral service for Mr. David Chapman will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Dr. Sid Chapman officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 1:30 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. prior to the service.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Chapman family.
