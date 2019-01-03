Mr. Johnny Frank Minter, age 62 who resided at 1192 McCullum Road, Barnesville, Georgia passed away on Friday, December 28th at his resident. The family will receive friends at his resident. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the East Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Lamar Memory Garden. Pastor Jimmy Lyons will officiate. Bentley’s Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of all professional services.
Mr. Minter is survived by four children: Gianni Nicole Hugh (Donta) of Charlotte, NC; Johnny Frank Lyons (Zharina) of Conyers, GA; Tiffanie Barnes (Anthony) and Christopher Henderson all of Atlanta, GA; 18 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 7 siblings: Darling Angel Minter, Barbara Minter, Merra Lyons (Pastor Jimmy Lyons), Pastor Calvin Minter (Charlotte) all of Barnesville, GA; Christopher Minter (Tyronda) of Mableton, GA; Cheryl McClendon (Harvey) of Hampton, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends who will dearly miss him.
Johnny Frank Minter
