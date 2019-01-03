Aldene Gordy Smith

Mr. Aldene Gordy “Daddy Dordy” Smith, age 81, of Milner, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Smith was born November 14, 1937, in Milner, GA to the late Euel Aldene Smith and the late Martha Genie Gordy. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gayle M. Boyle Smith; and his sister, Latane Peters. He retired from American National Can Company where he worked as a shipping clerk. He enjoyed Facebook, spending time outdoors, working with his hands and loved a good conversation. Gordy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville.
Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter and son in-law, Melanie and Mike Maynard; granddaughter, Mandy Maynard and Larry Tompkins; in- laws, Roger and Julianne Shannon and Truman and Denise Boyle; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Gordy Smith will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Barnesville with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow in Milner Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family request making a memorial contribution to the First Baptist Church of Barnesville, 200 Zebulon Street, Barnesville, GA 30204.
