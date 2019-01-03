UPDATE (8:25 a.m. Friday):
Griffin circuit district attorney Ben Coker has positively identified the body found Thursday night in Thomaston as that of Roderick Crawford. The body will undero autopsy at the state crime lab. Two people, a male and a female, have been arrested.
GBI specialists are processing a scene in the Lincoln Park area of Thomaston where a body was found Thursday night that could be tied to the disappearance of 46-year-old Roderick Crawford of Barnesville. The GBI now has the lead in the investigation.
There had been no positive ID of the remains at 10:22 p.m. Thursday, The Herald Gazette was told.
The body was found behind a mobile home, sources said.
Two arrests made in Clayton County where Crawford's Dodge Nitro was found New Years Day are also thought to be related to the Crawford disappearance. GBI agents and Lamar deputies came south on I-75 and down Hwy. 36 at high rates of speed Thursday afternoon. The convoy moved on to Thomaston where the remains were found some five hours later.
Crawford, 46, has not been seen since he left home Dec. 28, telling family members he was going to check his work schedule at J&M Truck Lines. He called his wife at 7:19 p.m. Friday but she missed the call. His phone was pinged from a cell tower near Thomaston shortly thereafter but has not been located since.
A GBI press release is anticipated Friday morning.
Much more on this story as it develops.
