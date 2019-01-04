/Unitedbank
Water was pouring through this culvert at the recreation department on Gordon Road Friday morning. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Heavy rains cause flooding; no major issues here

Walter Geiger
Friday, January 4. 2019
Rainfall totaling two to three inches fell on already saturated ground overnight Thursday leading to some localized flooding problems Friday morning.

Brinkley Road was closed. Bottoms Road and Turner Bridge Road were in bad shape, according to county manager Bob Zellner.

Potato Creek was well out of its banks in the area of the bridges on Piedmont and Ruffner roads.

"We had two to two and a half inches overnight and there was just no place for all that water to go," noted Barnesville city manager David Rose who reported a sewer lift station problem in Milner.

The rain, which has lasted all year, has ended. The sun will be out Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid to high 60s.
