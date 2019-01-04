This is the official release from Upson County sheriff Dan Kilgore regarding the murder of Roderick Crawford:
A body was located by an Upson County Deputy on Thursday evening January 3, 2019 just before 9:00. The deceased is believed to be Roderick Crawford of Barnesville who was reported missing from Lamar County on December 29th. Two individuals are in custody charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony. They are identified as Cameron Jones, 20 and Kiera Williams 18. Williams is in the Upson County Jail and Jones is in the Clayton County Jail.
Investigation reveals that Crawford contacted Williams through an internet escort website and met him in Upson County. He was subsequently murdered and left behind an abandoned house located at 1414 Grantling Street in Upson County.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to handle this investigation.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
January 4, 2019
UPDATE:
Williams and another woman, Ashanti Dorsey, are now charged with the murder of are now charged with the Dec. 21 murder of Mario Rashaad Edwards in Forest Park.
Sheriff Kilgore said Jones faces an additional murder charge for a separate Clayton County murder.
Members of the Clayton County Fugitive Squad arrested Dorsey Thursday, hours after became the first woman to top the county’s Most Wanted List.
Squad members captured Dorsey in DeKalb County for another murder charge separate from the Forest Park case.
Investigators believed Dorsey shot and killed a wanted man Wednesday after an argument on Lakeview Way in Clayton County.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office described Dorsey as a known prostitute who is a suspect in a series of robberies of men who solicited her services off of the internet.
Investigators believe all of the suspects met their victims through an escort website.
Williams is being held in the Upson County Jail, while Jones and Dorsey are in the Clayton County Jail.
Kiera Williams, who is charged with the murder of Roderick Crawford, has been charged in a second murder as has her accomplice. (Photo courtesy Upson County sheriff Dan Kilgore).
