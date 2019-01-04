The following release was issued by the GBI regarding the murder of Roderick Crawford at 6 p.m. Friday:
On Friday, January 4, 2019, the GBI arrested two individuals in connection with the death of Roderick Crawford, 46, of Barnesville, Lamar County, GA. Cameron Jones, 20, of Upson County, and Kiera Williams, 18, of Clayton County, both have been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and kidnapping. Jones is being held at the Clayton County Jail and Williams is being held at the Upson County Jail.
On Wednesday, January 2, 2019, the GBI was requested by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a missing person investigation. Preliminary information received was that on Saturday, December 29, 2018, Crawford was reported missing by his wife and was last seen on Friday, December 28, 2018.
During the investigation, Crawford’s vehicle was found abandoned in Clayton County, GA. A search for Crawford continued and on Thursday, January 3, 2019, a deceased male was located behind a residence on Grantling Street in Thomaston, GA. Based on preliminary information, the deceased male is believed to be Crawford.
The GBI, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office are continuing to follow leads in this investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
GBI issues release on Crawford murder
