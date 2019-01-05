Lamar firefighters among those doing high water rescue on Potato Creek

Lamar firefighters are among those who have gone to the rescue of a group of ill-advised kayakers who took to rain-swollen Potato Creek Saturday and got in serious trouble.
After five hours of work, three of the kayakers were pulled from the water just after 9:30 p.m., according to fire chief Douglas Matthews. Three remained trapped at 10 p.m. Earlier, others in the kayak group got out on their own.
So far, there have been no fatalities.
The high water rescue operation is ongoing on Mud Bridge Road in Upson County. Lamar sheriff's deputies were there for a time with rescue personnel from DNR and Upson County. Spalding authorities provided a helicopter at the scene.
