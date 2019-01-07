Mr. Paul Ivins, age 68, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Regency Hospital.
Mr. Ivins was born on Friday, August 31, 1951 to the late Clarence E. Ivins and Ruth Lincoln Ivins. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth E. Ivins. Paul worked for Supreme Corporation as a Forklift driver. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene of Barnesville.
Paul is survived by his wife, Sheila Moon Ivins; Step-daughter and husband, Amy and Grier Smith; grandchildren, Tyler Allen, Morgan Allen, Delaney Allen, Madison Smith and Beau Smith; sister and brother in- law, Nancy and John Zanni; brothers, Kevin E. Ivins and Timothy J. Ivins; sisters in- law, Nanette Moon Underwood and husband, Russell, Kathy Ivins, Carol Ivins; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Paul Ivins will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Church of the Nazarene in Barnesville with Rev. Kevin Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 3:00 P.M. until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or the Church of the Nazarene in Barnesville, 744 Veterans Pkwy, Barnesville, GA 30204.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Ivins family.
