By Kay S. Pedrotti
Suspects in the killing of Roderick Crawford of Barnesville are now in two county jails under charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and possession of firearms in the commission of a crime. Kiera Williams, 18, is incarcerated in Upson County, according to Upson sheriff Dan Kilgore. Alleged accomplice Cameron Jones is in the Clayton County detention facility, as is Ashanti Dorsey, arrested in connection with a similar crime in that county.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported in a press conference Monday that the three will likely face charges in other counties, and the “escort service” for which Williams is alleged to have worked appears to be connected with similar crimes throughout Georgia.
Murder suspect Kiera Williams
Updated: Officials: Escort service involved in Crawford case tied to similar crimes statewide
