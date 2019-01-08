A brief chase on I-75 ended Tuesday afternoon when the fleeing suspects exited the four-lane southbound at the High Falls Park Road exit too fast and ran down an embankment. One man was captured at the scene at about 3:05 p.m. after a brief chase. He had outstanding warrants and went to jail.
A second suspect, a black male, fled into the woods and was being pursued by a Monroe County deputy with a dog. He remained at large at 5 p.m.
The wrecked Toyota was full of forged paychecks and a check stamp, indicating the men were part of an identity fraud ring.
More to follow...
The wrecked rental car and the one arrestee (inset) at the scene Tuesday afternoon. (Photos: Walter Geiger)
I-75 chase ends in crash, one arrest, one fugitive
