/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Lunch and Learn set for Monday, Jan. 14

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, January 9. 2019
A Lunch ‘N Learn hosted by the Lamar Extension will be held Monday, Jan. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Barnesville-Lamar County Library. Bob Westerfield will speak on the topic of pruning.

The cost is $10.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette