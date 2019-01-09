Skip to first row site navigation
Lunch and Learn set for Monday, Jan. 14
Wednesday, January 9. 2019
A Lunch ‘N Learn hosted by the Lamar Extension will be held Monday, Jan. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Barnesville-Lamar County Library. Bob Westerfield will speak on the topic of pruning.
The cost is $10.
