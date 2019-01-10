/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Joshua Cox (right0 talks with another inmate in Lamar superior court Jan. 3. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Judge Wilson hears motion for new trial for Joshua Cox

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Thursday, January 10. 2019
In an unusual turn of events, the Towaliga circuit public defender was put on the stand as the only witness in a hearing for a new trial for convicted killer Joshua Cox Jan. 3 in Lamar superior court.

Cox is serving life with the possibility for parole for killing his drug dealer, Donald Terrell Clark, in the driveway of Clark’s home on Chappell Mill Road. He was convicted on Jan. 26, 2017.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette