In an unusual turn of events, the Towaliga circuit public defender was put on the stand as the only witness in a hearing for a new trial for convicted killer Joshua Cox Jan. 3 in Lamar superior court.
Cox is serving life with the possibility for parole for killing his drug dealer, Donald Terrell Clark, in the driveway of Clark’s home on Chappell Mill Road. He was convicted on Jan. 26, 2017.
Joshua Cox (right0 talks with another inmate in Lamar superior court Jan. 3. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Judge Wilson hears motion for new trial for Joshua Cox
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks